A WOMAN WHO was raped at a gaming convention at a Dublin hotel is calling for more communication about release dates of sexual abusers, saying she was blindsided by the news that her attacker would be released next year.

The head of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Rachel Morrogh has also called for a public information campaign to be launched to help inform survivors of sexual violence of their options – including whether they want to opt in or out of receiving updates on their attacker’s release date.

Dominique Meehan was raped by Keith Hearne of Allenton Drive, Tallaght, at the gaming event in 2015.

Hearne pleaded guilty to one count of oral rape and one count of false imprisonment in 2017 and was sentenced to 15 years with the last three suspended.

Dominique recently contacted the Irish Prison Service asking for information on his release date. As standard remission for good behaviour had been applied, she was told he’d be released in April of next year – three years earlier than she had expected.

Sentencing judge Justice Patrick McCarthy had, at the time of the trial, described Hearne as being at “high risk” of re-offending.

Meehan believes, had she not asked, she never would have been informed of the release.

Victim information

Victims of crime can receive updates on release dates, inter-prison transfers and parole board hearings via the Irish Prison Service’s Victim Liaison service.

The service is voluntary, meaning victims will not receive any information unless they initiate contact with the service.

Meehan says she was not aware of the service until recently, having seen a post about it on Reddit.

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service said it worked to ensure “that the Victim Liaison Service is visible and accessible to those who want to participate in it”.

Meehan said: “I understand that it’s an opt-in system, but so is the organ donor list. Everybody knows about that list.”

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said whether a victim wants to know about their perpetrator’s release is a “very personal decision”.

Advertisement

Rachel Morrogh, the charity’s CEO, said that in tandem with a public information campaign a contact card for the Liaison Service be given to victims at the end of the trial.

“A survivor’s emotional and physical healing is a continuum and how the system responds to their needs should ideally reflect this.

“All too often, this instruction is only given to survivors immediately after the sentencing hearing in court. Victims and survivors are likely to be so emotionally and mentally exhausted at that stage that registering for notifications may not be something they think about or feel ready to do.”

Morrogh said that some may forget about the option or not know about the need to sign up, leaving them vulnerable to being “caught off-guard” when the offender is released.

‘Completely alone’

Prisoners sentenced to a definite jail term generally automatically qualify for one quarter remission. However, Meehan says this was never made clear to her.

Meehan has been in counselling on and off since the attack and said she had been “working up to ask” the Prison Service about Hearne’s release date, as she “barely remembers anything” from the sentencing due to the trauma.

She said that when she learned of his release date she was “instantly making contingency plans” to find ways to protect herself.

The attack had a long-lasting impact on Meehan’s confidence and independence. She says she hasn’t been able to go to the shops at night alone since it happened.

Do I start teaching myself to be more brave now, in case he runs into me in the dark?

She has also struggled with other aspects of daily life.

She loves watching movies, but now has to research everything she watches beforehand to ensure there aren’t any scenes of sexual violence.

Hearne orally raped Meehan, and since that she has often struggled with eating.

She also said that when using public bathrooms, she has to bring someone with her because she is afraid of someone trapping her in room and locking the door, like Hearne did.

Meehan said that the staff at the Rape Crisis Centre have been “angels” during her recovery. She said that in ten years she’s never waited more than a month for a meeting with them.

“They’re just fantastic. I cannot speak well enough of them.”

The Department of Justice also said that work to reform the criminal justice system to make it more supportive of vulnerable victims is ongoing.