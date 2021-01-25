#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 25 January 2021
Man (46) sent for trial accused of threatening family members of murdered Cork student

Cameron Blair died in January 2020 after being stabbed at a house party.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 25 Jan 2021, 5:14 PM
Cameron Blair
Image: Bandon Rugby via Facebook
Cameron Blair
Cameron Blair
Image: Bandon Rugby via Facebook

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has been sent forward for trial on charges of threatening to kill two members of the family of 20-year-old Cork student, Cameron Blair, who was murdered in the city in January of 2020.

At Cork District Court today, the book of evidence was served on on Noel Barry of Cherry Tree Road in Cork city.

It was previously alleged that Barry made four phone calls to the family of Cameron Blair in September of last year, two of which were recorded.

It was alleged that threats were made to Noel Blair, father of the late CIT student, and that he was told to “f**k off back to England.”

Blair informed gardaí that the caller warned that his family “would never be safe.” He said that the caller also told him to get his “Loyalist friends” so that they could “sort this out on the streets of Shankill Road.”

The threatening charges, which are contrary to Section Five of the Non Fatal Offences against the Person Act, each states that on September 4th 2020 in the course of a phone call commenced at 10.57pm Mr Barry threatened to kill or cause serious harm to a named member of the same family.

Free legal aid was previously assigned to Barry as he is on disability benefit. Barry was remanded on bail and Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 1st next.

However, trials are not being heard during Level Five lockdown so it is not anticipated that the trial will go ahead next month. Barry is facing three charges when the case proceeds to trial,

Judge Kelleher told Barry that he needed to abide by the terms of his bail. This includes that he must sign on at Togher Garda Station three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and have no contact of any kind with the Blair family. Barry must also stay out of West Cork, be of good behaviour and abstain from intoxicants.

Barry was previously charged for an alleged offence under the Post Office (Amendment Act) 1951. This charge was withdrawn for technical reasons with Mr Barry being charged with an amended count, effectively for the same alleged offence.

The court heard previously that the Blair family was deeply impacted by the threats.

Cameron Blair died in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after he was stabbed in the neck at a house party in Bandon Road in Cork city on 16 January 2020.

He was laid to rest in Kilbeg cemetery outside Bandon town. A teenager was jailed in connection with his murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a review of his sentence in 2032.

