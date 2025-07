THERE HAS BEEN a high uptake in the compensation scheme put in place after the Maskey Report found that over 240 children treated by a non-consultant doctor were exposed to the risk of significant harm due to the doctor’s diagnosis and treatment.

In 2022, the report found that 46 of the children suffered “significant harm” while attending the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in South Kerry.

That review, which was described as “shocking” by the Taoiseach at the time, showed that for 240 young people the service did not meet the standards which it should have.

Issues identified included sedation, emotional and cognitive blunting, growth disturbance, serious weight changes, metabolic and endocrine disturbance, and psychological distress.

Dr Seán Maskey, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist based in London, found “unreliable diagnoses, inappropriate prescriptions and poor monitoring of treatment and potential adverse effects” which exposed many children unnecessarily to the risk of significant harm.

The HSE apologised to the young people and their families at the time.

Compensation scheme

Cabinet will get an update today on the outcomes of the compensation process and told that as of 18 June 2025, there have been 230 applications to the scheme, all of which are at varying stages.

Of the 83 applications which have gone to mediation so far, 74 (89%) have concluded in a settlement with the remainder awaiting a determination or are adjourned and expected to resume.

The compensation scheme was designed to provide full compensation in line with a court ruling, but without the stress of court proceedings.

The children and families involved were allowed to apply to the scheme via the HSE through their appointed solicitor, with eligible applicants permitted to receive €5,000 to cover any initial expenses involved in taking part in the compensation process.

Ministers will be told that families have experienced a resolution that is less stressful and adversarial than the court process and should be considered a good practice example of an alternative dispute resolution for healthcare-related claims .

Butler will state that avoiding the courts prevents further harm to be done to already suffering patients and families, as well as a reduction in legal costs.

Following the Maskey Report into South Kerry CAMHS, a separate lookback review also commenced into the care of children in North Kerry CAMHS.

This review is currently being finalised by Dr Collette Halpin and the Department of Health awaits submission of the final report of that review.