THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION will hold a ‘special congress’ this month to consider motions addressing the ongoing skorts issue.

A statement from the Camogie Association read: “The Camogie Association has announced that it will call a Special Congress on May 22nd at Croke Park.

“The Special Congress is being called to consider motion(s) to provide all players with the choice to wear skorts or shorts while playing camogie. The decision on whether this motion is adopted will rest with the Congress delegates (delegates represent all members of the Association including all of our players).

“The Association had proposed to deal with this issue at next year’s Congress but having listened to player feedback, the Association recognises that waiting until 2026 is not acceptable for many. Although similar motions did not pass at the 2024 Congress, the Association is committed to representing the voices of players who wish to have a choice in their playing attire. If the motion(s) passes, the new rule(s) – allowing the option to wear skorts or shorts – would take effect from May 24th 2025.

“A working group, established to examine the comfort, fit, design and overall performance of playing wear, will remain in place and continue to engage with players at all levels across the country.

“Commenting on the updated position Uachtarán Brian Molloy said “Our goal is to deliver, as quickly as possible, a best-in-class playing uniform designed for female players and allowing for individual choice.”

“The Camogie Association remains committed to respecting the democratic process in all decisions that affect all of our members, while ensuring the game evolves in a way that reflects the needs and voices of its players.”

Written by Ciarán Kennedy and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.