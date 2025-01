AHEAD OF THE arrival of Storm Éowyn tomorrow, rumours have spread online that motor insurance will be suspended for people who choose to drive in Status Red conditions.

These claims are false. Insurance groups have indicated that motor insurance policies will not be invalidated just because of the weather.

Red warnings will be in effect on Friday in some counties from 2am onward and are expected to be lifted by 2pm in most areas, though orange warnings will stay in effect.

“Just off the phone with AXA insurance company,” said one Facebook post today. “You are NOT insured to be out driving while the red warning is in place.”

“If the car is parked up, it’s covered, but not on the road while the warning is in place.”

This is not true according to insurance industry spokespeople.

Initially, when The Journal contacted insurance company representatives to check the claim, we were told that drivers may not be covered in Status Red conditions and they may need to check. However, they later clarified that insurance policies would be unaffected by the storm.

“This is categorically untrue, AXA policy cover acts as normal,” an AXA insurance spokesperson told The Journal in response to queries about the Facebook post.

The same appears to be true across all major car insurers in Ireland.

“It is not correct to say that insurance is not valid during a red weather warning,” a representative from Insurance Ireland, a representative body for the industry, told The Journal.

“Motor insurance cover operates as normal, as your legal liability to others is covered by all policies.

“Damage to cars caused by the storm is covered by comprehensive motor insurance policies.

“Third party fire and theft policies do not provide cover for storm damage to your car.”

Insurance companies such as FBD, Aviva, and Peopl Insurance also confirmed to The Journal that their coverage would still be in effect during the red warnings.

“Car insurance policies typically cover drivers during red weather warnings, provided they are driving responsibly and taking all necessary precautions,” Dominic Lumsden, spokesperson for Peopl Insurance, said.

The entire country will be under Status Red wind warnings at various times overnight and into tomorrow morning as Storm Éowyn hits our shores.

Met Éireann is advising that extremely high winds will present a danger to life, with extremely dangerous travelling conditions, many fallen trees and significant and widespread power outages also expected.

“People are being urged not to travel on Friday during the red weather warning,” the Road Safety Authority said, though did include tips on how to minimise risk if driving is unavoidable.

“Avoid unnecessary travel when [the red warning] passes due to the extremely strong winds which will result in fallen trees and power lines, destruction to property, flying debris, and road blockages.”

Keep up-to-date with our live courage of Storm Éowyn here.

