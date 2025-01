Jennifer Gilna from the National Transport Authority confirmed that public transport will not operate across the country during the red level warnings tomorrow.

She said public transport services will stop approximately two hours before the red warnings kick in as they will be in place in different counties at different times across the country.

“The advice we have is, please, to stay at home, and very much to check in with your operator before you leave your home as to what’s available,” she said.

Once the red weather warnings stop in the various counties, the public transport operators will mobilise as fast as possible, but each operator will have to do an assessment, Gilna said.

Operators such as Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann will go out and check all the bus routes to ensure it’s safe to put passengers on a bus across the route and work out traversional routes where necessary.

The Luas operators will have to assess the trams for the red and green line, while Irish Rail will do the same with the rail lines.

“I can’t give anybody a time. While the warnings will finish at a variety of times, please bear with us. It will take us a number of hours to get back fully operational,” Gilna said.

“We will absolutely communicate to everybody about what is available, when it is available, but we would ask you to bear with us in that I can’t give definitive times until after the red weather warning event has finished.

“Please do look at the operator channels to see when your services have resumed.”