#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 3 November 2021
Advertisement

Flights cancelled and schools shut after latest volcanic eruption on La Palma

Authorities on the Spanish island told inhabitants to stay indoors as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to erupt.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 3 Nov 2021, 2:32 PM
1 hour ago 5,618 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5590900
Emergency crews watch the La Palma eruptions from a safe distance (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emergency crews watch the La Palma eruptions from a safe distance (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emergency crews watch the La Palma eruptions from a safe distance (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

AUTHORITIES ON THE Spanish island of La Palma are telling people who live near an erupting volcano to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain’s Canary Islands off northwest Africa, has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks. The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since 19 September.

Local air quality is “extremely unfavorable” because of high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government said in a statement.

All flights to and from the island have been cancelled because of the falling ash, according to Spain’s national airport authority.

With flights cancelled, some tourists who came on a sightseeing trip to witness the eruption had to wait in long lines for ferries to leave the island today.

Madrid resident, Patricia Privado, 30, described the erupting volcano as “a spectacle of nature”.

“It is worth it,” she said of her trip. “To hear it roar, to see how the lava falls. You have to experience it.”

Leon Pena, 65, said he came from the nearby island of Fuerteventura to see what he called “something unique”.

Both said they knew flight cancellations were a possibility, but they didn’t let that deter them from traveling to La Palma.

They also saw their trips as a way of supporting the local economy by spending money on the island.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Scientists have said the eruption could last up to three months.

About 85,000 people live on La Palma. Most of the island is unaffected by the eruption.

More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the threat from the rivers of lava.

The molten rock has covered more than 2,463 acres of land and crushed or damaged more than 2,200 buildings.

The volcano’s constant roar and numerous earthquakes have also kept locals on edge. A magnitude 5 quake was felt in the island on Wednesday morning according to the National Geographical Institute.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie