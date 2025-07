IF THE GOVERNMENT does not act urgently, the toll on people in Ireland as well as our health service will be “immense”, the Irish Cancer Society warned today.

This is because, CEO Averil Power said, without such action, “the number of people getting cancer in Ireland is expected to double by 2045″.

The pre-budget submission of the charity called for Government to “invest now to reduce the number of people getting cancer and ensure the best possible outcomes for those who do”.

A key ask for Budget 2026 is for the National Cancer Control Programme to be allocated “at least €20 million in new recurrent development funding”.

A commitment to multi-annual funding was also emphasis, with Power saying this is needed “to enable effective planning for future service growth”.

“Irish people are more likely to get – and die – from cancer in Ireland than in many other European countries,” Power said, citing the OECD/European Commission Country Cancer profile for Ireland.

Ireland has the second highest rate of new cancer diagnoses in the EU, and the third highest cancer mortality rate in Western Europe. She said:

These shocking statistics must serve as a wakeup call to Government.

Delays in diagnosis and treatment “are Ireland’s biggest obstacle to improved cancer outcomes”, according to Power.

Among the budgetary asks, the Irish Cancer Society is looking for funding for the expansion of treatment facilities, investment to ensure timely diagnostic tests and an additional €30 million for new cancer medicines.

New cancer diagnosis every three minutes

Statistics provided by the Irish Cancer Society show that 44,000 people are now diagnosed with cancer in Ireland every year – one person every three minutes.

Over 220,000 are living beyond their cancer diagnosis.

But people continue to wait for diagnostic tests, according to the charity. Up to 2,800 people are waiting more than four weeks for an urgent colonoscopy.

At the end of 2024, over 190,000 were waiting over three months for a diagnostic scan such as an MRI, CT or ultrasound.

Once diagnosed, delays in treatment are occuring. Investment to address this is listed as a priority action.

Two in five people with lung cancer and three in ten people with breast cancer did not get their surgery within the recommended timeframe in 2023.

Delays can affect a person’s chance of surviving cancer as well as leading to great anxiety, according to the charity.

It is also calling for funding of awareness campaigns “on the addictive and harmful effects of nicotine products”, including vapes and nicotine pouches, and for adequate funding of programmes that help smokers quit.

Sunscreen dispensers in public places as well as funding to build structures to provide shade in playgrounds and schools are proposed.

“We deserve the best possible chance of surviving the disease,” Power said. “Sadly, too many Irish people are not getting that at present.”

—

Have you been affected by delays in diagnosis and treatment of cancer? The Journal Investigates is examining this issue. Please get in touch with us by emailing investigates@thejournal.ie