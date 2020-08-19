Man to appear in court after cannabis grow house is discovered in Dundalk

A MAN IN his early 20s is set to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Dundalk.

The man was arrested by gardaí yesterday and is due to appear before a sitting of Dundalk District Court at 11am.

The seizure of the plants was made just after 8am yesterday when members of the Dundalk District Drugs Unit, Dundalk Detective Unit and uniformed members executed a search of a house under warrant at Castle Road, Dundalk.

During the search cannabis plants (pending analysis) at varying stages of growth were located and seized, along with approximately 13kg of suspected cannabis herb.

The total value of the plants and drugs seized is believed to be in excess of €310,000.

As part of the operation gardaí also seized lights, fans and an irrigation system associated with the cultivation of cannabis plants.

