#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 23 October 2020
Advertisement

Over €7 million worth of cannabis seized after arriving in container from Spain

Three men have been arrested.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Oct 2020, 7:44 PM
53 minutes ago 13,092 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5243526
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after over €7 million worth of cannabis was seized. 

A joint operation carried out by Revenue customers officers and Garda members earlier today resulted in the seizure of 352kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value in excess of €7 million. 

The illegal drugs arrived in a container from Spain through Dublin Port. 

Three men aged 31, 47 and 49 were subsequently arrested by gardaí. 

They are currently detained pursuant to the provisions Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at garda stations in Dublin. 

Searches are continuing throughout the afternoon and investigations are ongoing. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting the illegal activities of organised crime groups.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie