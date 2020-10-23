Over €7 million worth of cannabis seized after arriving in container from Spain

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after over €7 million worth of cannabis was seized.

A joint operation carried out by Revenue customers officers and Garda members earlier today resulted in the seizure of 352kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value in excess of €7 million.

The illegal drugs arrived in a container from Spain through Dublin Port.

Three men aged 31, 47 and 49 were subsequently arrested by gardaí.

They are currently detained pursuant to the provisions Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at garda stations in Dublin.

Searches are continuing throughout the afternoon and investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting the illegal activities of organised crime groups.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.