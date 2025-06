ALMOST €3 MILLION worth of cannabis seized in Limerick yesterday was destined for foreign shores, Garda sources suspect.

The drugs were seized by Revenue’s Customs Service, in a “controlled delivery”, supported by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit.

The drug haul was delivered to a premises based at the Delta Retail Park, Ballysimon, Crossagalla, Limerick.

No arrests were made, however the seizure has provided Revenue and Garda officers with further intelligence into how drugs are being transported to and from Ireland and onto other parts of the world.

Sources said Gardai and Revenue Customs officers are in regular contact with international police agencies tracking deliveries of cocaine and cannabis through Ireland that are being transported off the island for foreign shores.

Some drug shipments from Brazil, Mexico and Spain, that land in Ireland are being transported onto the UK, Australia and back into mainland Europe, are also being returned to Irish shores for sale here.

Thursday’s seizure of cannabis, which was made under an intelligence-led operation, saw an estimated €2,940,000 worth of the illegal drug seized.

According to a statement by Revenue, the massive seizure saw 147 kilograms of cannabis recovered.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale, and supply of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

According to Revenue, investigations into the major seizure are still “ongoing”.