Consumer body alleges several car insurance firms were involved in anti-competitive 'price signalling'

AN INVESTIGATION CARRIED out by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has alleged that seven insurance providers “engaged in anti-competitive cooperation over a 21-month period during 2015 and 2016″.

The CCPC’s preliminary findings allege that anti-competitive cooperation consisted of public announcements of future private motor insurance premium rises as well as other contacts between competitors, all of which reduced levels of competition between the parties.

The CCPC stressed that its investigation’s findings are provisional and no conclusion should be drawn at this stage that there has been a breach of competition law.

The five insurers, the insurance industry trade association and insurance broker investigated are as follows:

AIG Europe S.A. Allianz PLC AXA Insurance DAC Aviva Insurance Limited FBD Insurance PLC Brokers Ireland, formerly the Irish Brokers Association AA Ireland Limited.

The anti-competitive cooperation activities under investigation include a practice which is commonly referred to as price-signalling.

This occurs when businesses make their competitors aware that they intend to increase prices, in turn causing further price increases across the sector.

The CCPC said that if a business knows that their competitor is increasing prices then they may be encouraged to also increase prices since their customers are less likely to move to their competitor.

In the course of the investigation, the CCPC said that it gathered a “substantial amount of electronic material from relevant parties”.

It also gathered oral testimony and documentary evidence through witness summons hearings and meetings.

Challenge

Brokers Ireland said the preliminary findings by the CCPC in relation to price signalling “are strongly rejected and would be vigorously challenged”.

The organisation said there had been a prolonged period of falling premiums in the motor insurance market as Ireland moved out of recession.

By 2015, the increases in motor insurance premiums had become a frequent subject of dinner table conversation and general comment.

The Irish Brokers Association (which joined with another body to become Brokers Ireland), reacting to public interest, said it participated in this debate.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Diarmuid Kelly, Chief Executive of Brokers Ireland said: “Whatever the merits of this, the actions of the IBA cannot, in fairness, be said to have caused or contributed to increasing the cost of motor insurance. The upward cycle was firmly in action by this point, due to factors entirely outside the sphere of influence of the IBA,” he said.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the CCPC report should be “a wake-up call” for insurance providers.

“They should get on with making these changes whether they are legislated to or not,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty had asked Varadkar why the Government had delayed some parts of insurance legislation. Varadkar responded that 22 of 27 changes are now in operation. The others would have a “transformational impact” on its systems. He says an extra year is being given “to prepare”.

With reporting by Christina Finn