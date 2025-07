DURING LAST YEAR’S general election, disability services and support for carers became a flash point that political parties were keen to capitalise on.

All of Ireland’s main political parties, including Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, committed to abolishing the means test for the carer’s allowance.

After both parties re-entered government with the Regional Independents, they made a commitment in the Programme for Government to “significantly increase the income disregards for Carer’s Allowance in each Budget with a view to phasing out the means test during the lifetime of the Government”.

‘Income disregards’ refers to the amount of money a person can earn per week while still qualifying for the Carer’s Allowance.

What is the Carer’s Allowance?

The Carer’s Allowance is a weekly payment from the Department of Social Protection to people who care for someone because of their age; an illness; or a disability.

The payment is means-tested, which means that a person’s income and assets are taken into account by the Department when determining if they qualify for the payment.

In 2025, the expenditure on the Carer’s Allowance scheme is estimated to be over €1.2 billion. There are currently 100,853 recipients of Carer’s Allowance.

So, where do things currently stand?

As part of last year’s Budget, the income disregard was increased from €450 to €625 for a single person and €900 to €1250 for carers with a spouse/partner. This took effect from 3 July 2025.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said this change will make the scheme more accessible to people who previously did not qualify.

The increase in the disregard means that 5,280 current recipients will receive a higher payment.

As a result of this, the Department says 99% of existing Carer’s Allowance recipients will now get the full rate of their entitlement.

However, many people who are caring for a loved one say this does not go far enough.

Family Carers Ireland is appealing to the government to increase the income disregard to €750 for a single person and €1500 for a couple in this year’s Budget.

The organisation also wants to see the payment increased from €260 to €325 per week.

With approximately three months to go until the Budget, for now, it remains unclear what approach the Social Protection Minister will take.

What we do know is that, in line with the Programme for Government commitment, there will be a further increase in the income disregard.

Responding to a PQ on the matter last week, Minister Calleary said: “It is important that we make progress in a way that is sustainable and which does not unduly limit our scope to support other vulnerable groups in society.”