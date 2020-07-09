This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 July, 2020
€66,000 cash and two encrypted phones seized by Criminal Assets Bureau in Dublin

The operation was described as a “significant development” in an ongoing investigation.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago 6,547 Views 10 Comments
Cash seized by the CAB this morning.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána
Cash seized by the CAB this morning.
Image: An Garda Síochána

OVER €66,000 IN cash, two encrypted phones and an Audi car were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in a Dublin search this morning.

The CAB held a search operation in the Dublin Metropolitan Region today, during which a residential address in the south of the area and a commercial business in the west were searched. 

This operation yielded the seizure of €66,865 in cash, a 161 Audi Q7 car, two encrypted phones and some documentation.

The operation was described by gardaí as a “significant development” in an ongoing investigation into cash and other assets gathered by a local organised crime group from the sale and supply of drugs. 

It was conducted by the CAB assisted by the Regional Armed Response Unit, DMR South District Detective Unit, the Stolen Motor Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

