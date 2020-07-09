€66,000 cash and two encrypted phones seized by Criminal Assets Bureau in Dublin

OVER €66,000 IN cash, two encrypted phones and an Audi car were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in a Dublin search this morning.

The CAB held a search operation in the Dublin Metropolitan Region today, during which a residential address in the south of the area and a commercial business in the west were searched.

This operation yielded the seizure of €66,865 in cash, a 161 Audi Q7 car, two encrypted phones and some documentation.

The operation was described by gardaí as a “significant development” in an ongoing investigation into cash and other assets gathered by a local organised crime group from the sale and supply of drugs.

It was conducted by the CAB assisted by the Regional Armed Response Unit, DMR South District Detective Unit, the Stolen Motor Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.