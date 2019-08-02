This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Raiders escape with cash box in cash-in-transit robbery at Blanchardstown Centre

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 2 Aug 2019, 4:39 PM
Blanchardstown Centre in Dublin.
Image: Google Maps

RAIDERS ESCAPED WITH a cash box following a cash-in-transit robbery at a premises in Blanchardstown Centre earlier this afternoon.

Gardaí say that no injuries were reported in the incident but that three male suspects left the scene with in the cash box.

The men made their escape in an 07-D Opel Zafira that was later found destroyed in nearby Sheepmoor Crescent.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station or any garda station.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

