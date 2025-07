PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Paul Murphy has said party members are “very enthusiastic about the potential for a Catherine Connolly presidency” but the Solidarity Party has yet to take a position.

PBB-Solidarity is a left-wing electoral alliance but Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger today said that Solidary “hasn’t taken a position” on the presidential election yet and that it needs to speak to its members first.

Last week, Independent Galway West TD Catherine Connolly became the first candidate to publicly declare that she will run in the presidential election.

Coppinger today told reporters that there has been no time in the interim to meet with Connolly or to consult with members.

“We have one TD and just a few councillors, the presidency hasn’t been our top priority,” said Coppinger.

However, she added that she is “very open to a left candidate”.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy pictured with Solidarity's Ruth Coppinger in February Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Murphy said PBP party members are “very enthusiastic” about Connolly’s presidential bid.

Murphy also said there is the potential for a “right populist candidate who attempts to take the real, justified anger of ordinary people about the cost of living and housing crisis and divert that anger away from those at the top who are responsible to vulnerable people”.

“In that context, Catherine Connolly and her left and socialist ideas represent a very inspiring alternative,” he added.

Elsewhere, Labour said Connolly has approached the party to “seek our support for her candidacy”.

Labour TD George Lawlor said his party will meet with Connolly today “to have discussions with her on her vision for her role as president”.

“We will speak with our members but no decision will be made today, it’s simply an informal meeting”, he added.

Meanwhile, Lawlor said the meeting is “not just a case of the Labour Party rowing in so that we’re not left out” and that the party will meet with the “various candidates”.

However, he said no other meetings had been organised with other potential candidates.

Fellow Labour Party TD Marie Sherlock remarked that President Michael D Higgins “has been an incredible president and Connolly is coming forward as a credible candidate”.

“We will have a very frank and detailed conversation with Catherine and then a decision will be made,” said Sherlock.

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman said his party “haven’t had a conversation about the presidency with Connolly yet”.

Advertisement

O’Gorman added that Connolly “hasn’t sought a meeting with the Green Party” but said there would be a “real benefit from mobilising parties on the left”.

He also confirmed that the Green Party would not be proposing a candidate.

The Social Democrats have already announced that it will nominate Connolly for president and the party today expressed “hope that all left wing parties would come out to support her”.

Independents’ selection bloc

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said his party has spoken to a “number of other groups, independents and another political party” regarding the presidential election.

He said Aontú has suggested that up to 25 TDs and senators come together to create a “selection bloc, and that a number of candidates who would be of similar values would put themselves forward to that selection bloc.”

“Then there will be a vote amongst those TDs and senators in a PR-STV style to select who would be the best candidate amongst them,” explained Tóibín.

“That block would give a nomination en masse for that individual to be selected.”

File image of Aontu leader Peadar Tóibín Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Aontú leader said there was a “danger” that the election “could simply become an election whereby the debate is held between Catherine Connolly and Mairead McGuinness, and up to 40% of the population don’t have their values represented in that particular debate”.

It’s likely that Fine Gael politician Mairead McGuinness will be selected as her party’s candidate.

Tóibín said some independents “are not being proactive in relation to this issue” and this is “one of the reasons why we suggest that this particular nomination vehicle proceed”.

The Aontú leader added that he has spoken with Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly “over the phone on a number of occasions in relation to a process”.

However, he said that he would not be nominating Mullooly for the position.

Tóibín added that he has spoken to two independent candidates who are “people of quality and are well-known” and that they are “having conversations separately with independents and Independent Ireland”.

Tóibín said these two candidates would be described as “centrist”.

Meanwhile, Independent Ireland leader Micheal Collins said that while “some names being mentioned, only Catherine Connolly could get the 20 nominations”.

He added that Connolly would make a good president and that he will give “serious consideration” to backing her.

Elsewhere, Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers today told RTÉ that the party is “assessing our options” and that a decision will be made on whether the party “will have a candidate or not in the Autumn”.

When asked if party leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin would make a good candidate, Chambers replied that Martin is a “fantastic Taoiseach and someone who we need to led this government over the coming years”.