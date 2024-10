WOMEN IMPACTED BY the CervicalCheck scandal will now be exempt from income tax or inheritance tax.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Jack Chambers as part of Budget 2025.

He said the move is another element “of the State’s response to the failures of the CervicalCheck screening programme”.

Advertisement

Those affected will no longer have to pay income tax, capital gains tax, or capital acquisition tax.

Additionally, all future and historic income they receive in compensation payments will be tax-free.

‘CervicalCheck’ came under the microscope in April 2018, when it was revealed that some women diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer were not told that their previous smear tests had been reviewed.

The 221 women affected – or their families, in the cases of women who had since died – were not informed that the review concluded a different action could have been taken, either for another smear test, a smear at an earlier stage, or a cytology examination.