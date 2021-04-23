Council recommends refusing Charlie Chawke's €186m Goat apartment plan

PUBLICAN CHARLIE CHAWKE’S contentious plan of constructing a €186 million apartment scheme reaching to eight storeys in height on the site of the Goat Bar and Grill has suffered a setback.

This follows a 70-page report by the chief executive of Dún Laoghaire County Council recommending to An Bord Pleanála that the fast track 299-unit apartment scheme for Goatstown in south Dublin should be refused on a number of grounds.

The Strategic Housing Development (SHD) on the 4.6 acre site is made up of four apartment blocks ranging from five to eight storeys in height and retains the Goat Bar & Grill.

The plan is facing widespread local opposition with 148 submissions lodged with the board including ones from several residents’ associations in the area vehemently opposed to the scheme.

One of those to make a submission is Minister for Tourism and Culture and local TD for the Green Party, Catherine Martin who has told the appeals board that she has “concerns in relation to this development”.

In an interview earlier this month, Chawke stated: “I really believe in this development and it would be a lovely legacy to leave to Goatstown and that is what I would like to do.”

Source: Architect's Appraisal

However, in an extensive planning report submitted on behalf of the Council, it is recommending that the scheme be refused planning permission across six separate headings.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The planners’ report states that while welcoming the development of an under-utilised brownfield site, it has “serious concerns” over the height and massing of the proposed scheme.

The local area plan states that buildings for the site should not be more than four storeys and Chawke’s Charjon Investments Ltd is proposing double that height to eight storeys.