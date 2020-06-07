This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Justice Minister: 'Root-and-branch' change to Direct Provision will 'ultimately lead to its abolition'

The Justice Minister made the comments on RTÉ Radio Ones’s This Week programme.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 1:48 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

JUSTICE AND EQUALITY Minister Charlie Flanagan has said that a “root-and-branch” change of the Direct Provision system would “ultimately lead to the abolition of the system”.

“I do very much acknowledge the difficulties here, I’m not happy, my colleague Minister David Stanton is not happy. the Taoiseach himself indicated that he’s not happy, in fact nobody is happy [with the system],” he said.

Stanton is the Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with special responsibility for Equality, Immigration and Integration.

“What we need and what we’re going to have is a root-and-branch transformation of the system, and I’m pleased that we’re making progress on that,” change, he said, adding that “ultimately, it will lead to the abolition of the system”, but he said he couldn’t say when that would be.

“This is a complex system… When I hear slogans like ‘End Direct Provision, Abolish Direct Provision’, we need to understand and appreciate the complexity of the situation.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week programme, he said that the problems couldn’t be solved solely by the Department of Justice, as it related to getting access to jobs, drivers’ licences, and education.

Access to housing is also an issue, he said, but they were “working towards that” through speaking with housing organisations about how they would be offered and funded.

