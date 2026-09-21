Gardaí seize almost 100kg of cocaine, worth €6.8m, as part of international operation

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED almost 100kg of cocaine as part of a 34-country international operation targeting criminal networks.

Gardaí made the seizures as part of Operation Atlas Nexus, which targets five priority criminal markets: drug trafficking, human trafficking, document fraud, firearms trafficking and environmental crime.

On 23 June, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs seized 74 kg of cocaine with an approximate value of €5.18 million camouflaged in wooden sheets imported from South America.

They also recovered 32 kg of cannabis in this search and three men were arrested and charged.

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On 9 July, gardaí and Revenue conducted another search at Dublin Port, resulting in the seizure of 24 kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €1.6 million.

This seizure was completed with the assistance of gardaí detector dog Gerry and Revenue’s mobile X-Ray scanning unit.

Investigations are ongoing according to gardaí.

Operation Atlas Nexus involved countries from Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and other regions and led to the arrest of more than 490 people internationally.

It resulted in the seizure of 56.9 tonnes of drugs, along with 201 weapons, 3,131 units of ammunition and explosives, 803 wild animals and livestock, US $135,000 (€118,000) in cash and cryptocurrencies, 0.83 kg of gold, 169 properties, 464 pieces of jewellery, 468 fraudulent documents and one vehicle.

A number of criminal networks were dismantled, and 18 victims were rescued.