AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy who was hospitalised after a stabbing in a Dublin primary school yesterday joined the Ireland football team at a training session as he continues his recovery.

Mason Geraghty was rushed to hospital earlier this month after being stabbed at the Finglas school.

At the time, his injuries were described by gardaí as “serious but not life-threatening”.

But in an interview with Virgin Media in the days following the incident, Mason’s father said that when the boy was first admitted to hospital, his chances were “50/50″.

“I thought I was saying goodbye to him,” his father Stephen said in the interview.

His father also revealed that Mason’s younger brother was on the playground at the time of the incident and witnessed “blood pouring from his back”.

But as Mason continues with his recovery, he yesterday met up with the Ireland men’s football team for training.

He will also be the guest of honour for Ireland’s match with Senegal at the Aviva Stadium in June.

In a video posted to social media, Mason is shown being greeted by Ireland and Brentford defender Nathan Collins.

11 year-old Mason from Finglas joined us at training today as he continues his recovery from being stabbed earlier this month 🫶



Mason has shown tremendous bravery & will be our guest of honour for the Senegal match at the Aviva Stadium in June 🇮🇪



We’re all with you, Mason! 💪 pic.twitter.com/KSfOwnSlgt — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 18, 2025

Collins praised Mason for being a “strong boy” and presented him with a signed Irish jersey, before breaking the news that the Irish team wanted Mason to be the guest of honour for the Sengal game.

No arrests were made following the stabbing, and the incident is not being described as a criminal investigation due to the ages of the children involved.

The minimum age of criminal responsibility in most cases is 12.