THE FATHER OF an 11-year-old boy who was stabbed at his school in Finglas on Tuesday has said he wants a response from government that ensures children are safe at school.

Stephen Geraghty’s son Mason was admitted to ICU in Temple Street Children’s Hospital after he suffered a stab wound to the middle of his back – “a couple of centimetres away from a main artery” – while on the playground.

In an interview with Virgin Media, Stephen said that when Mason was first admitted to hospital, his chances were “50/50″.

“I was asked to go in and comfort him. It’s very hard when you’re surrounded by 20-odd different nurses and doctors.

“I thought I was saying goodbye to him.”

He said Mason is now “doing really well” and that “it could’ve been a lot worse”.

“He’s a little fighter. I don’t know where he gets the strength from.”

Mason’s younger brother was on the playground at the time of the incident and witnessed “blood pouring from his back”. “He’s going to need help as well,” Stephen said.

He added that the government should be doing more to respond to the incident.

“An 11-year-old being stabbed in school and I haven’t heard a thing from any minister of state or the Minster for Education.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said in a statement that National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) staff were in the school following the incident, providing support to staff and the school community.

No arrests were made, and the incident is not being described as a criminal investigation due to the ages of the children involved.

The minimum age of criminal responsibility in most cases is 12.