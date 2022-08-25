Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 25 August 2022
Advertisement

Childcare fees should fall by 50% over the next two Budgets, says minister

Minister Roderic O’Gorman said his focus is on improving affordability for parents in this year’s Budget.

By Christina Finn Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 4:11 PM
1 hour ago 4,218 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5849445
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHILDREN’S MINISTER RODERIC O’Gorman has said he is hopeful a 50% in childcare fees can be achieved over the next two years, following this year’s Budget.

“We want to see a 50% average cut in childcare fees across this Budget and the next Budget,” O’Gorman said.

The Dublin West TD told RTE’s Claire Byrne programme that his focus is on improving affordability for parents in this year’s Budget.

He said the Green Party party wants a “significant increase” in the National Childcare Scheme (NSC), the subsidy parents receive that reduces childcare costs.

While he would not divulge exact figures for the upcoming, O’Gorman said: “We’ll be working to achieve a substantial part of that in this year’s budget.”

He added: “There is broad support across the coalition and abroad recognition that the cost of childcare is that is a major burden on families right now. And it’s something that that we need to work to alleviate.”

A recent survey revealed that, on average, parents pay out nearly €800 per month per child for childcare, though in many regions the cost is substantially higher. 

The Journal reported in April that the Government was planning to focus on reducing the rocketing cost of childcare in the budget. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also said in an interview last week that childcare fees will fall for the vast majority of parents under a “big movement” in September’s budget.

The minister said today that a new wage deal for childcare workers bringing in minimum pay of €13 per hour will be signed off in the next few weeks.

O’Gorman said the deal is part of an Employment Regulation Order, which he has to sign to to put the new arrangements in place. 

Concerns had been raised by those in the childcare sector last week over the delay with the order.

Once it is agreed he said it will allow the Government to roll out its new €221 million euro “core funding” for the childcare sector to providers.

O’Gorman said core funding has been designed to address the fact that so many workers “feel undervalued” as their “wages don’t represent the importance of their work in society”.

Related Read

20.08.22 Childcare fees will fall for the vast majority of parents under 'big' Budget package

“We hope to see that Employment Regulation Order signed in the next number of weeks that’s being negotiated between employers and trade union representatives over the summer,” he said.

“Once that has been signed the core funding that we agreed in last year’s budget will flow to childcare providers and that will immediately impact positively on the pay for childcare.”

At present there are no fixed wage rates for childcare workers, but the change will bring in an entry rate level rate per hour.

“Then it’ll set increased levels in terms of qualifications, time, responsibility that childcare professionals have.

“Once that is signed the Government will bring forward the core funding package that I negotiated last year and that will then be of significant benefit to the large majority of childcare professionals.”

With reporting by Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie