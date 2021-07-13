Children aged under 12 won't need a PCR test when entering the State from next week

CHILDREN AGED UNDER 12 won’t need to take a PCR test when entering the State from next week.

This rule currently applies to those aged under seven, however, Cabinet approved the change today to bring Ireland in line with other EU countries.

Ireland is to reopen to international travel from 19 July.

Hundreds of thousands of people are set to receive their Digital Covid Cert from today and over the coming weeks.

The Digital Covid Cert is proof that travellers have been fully vaccinated; have received a negative test result; or have recovered from the virus.

It was confirmed today, after some confusion at government level, the those who have had Covid-19 in the last six months who wish to travel will be able to contact a call centre which will then issue a recovery certificate.

A call centre will be set up from 19 July where people can request the Digital Covid Cert.

Fully vaccinated people began receiving their Digital Covid Certificates this week.

People who were vaccinated via the HSE portal are receiving their certs via email.

Those who were vaccinated by their GP or in a pharmacy are receiving it in the post.

Irish citizens will still be allowed to travel for non-essential reasons from 19 July even if they don’t have the certificate.

Those without a certificate will still be able to travel if they have proof or dodumentation vaccination or a negative PCR test.