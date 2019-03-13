Poll: Should children be banned from attending school if they haven't been vaccinated?

ITALY’S GOVERNMENT HAS reinstated a law banning children from attending crèches and nursery schools if they have not been vaccinated.

The law makes it compulsory for children in pre-school education to be vaccinated against 10 diseases, including measles, tetanus and polio. Parents in Italy, as in a number of other countries, face fines for not vaccinating their children.

There has been a huge spike in measles cases worldwide, including a number of outbreaks in Ireland. People who can’t be vaccinated for health reasons rely on herd immunity – the people around them being vaccinated to prevent the spread of diseases.

One of the reasons behind parents not vaccinating their children is an erroneous claim which links the MMR vaccine to autism – this claim has been debunked by medical experts.

