Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Poll: Should children be banned from attending school if they haven't been vaccinated?

There has been a huge spike in measles cases worldwide.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 9:57 AM
3 minutes ago 272 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/adriaticfoto
Image: Shutterstock/adriaticfoto

ITALY’S GOVERNMENT HAS reinstated a law banning children from attending crèches and nursery schools if they have not been vaccinated.

The law makes it compulsory for children in pre-school education to be vaccinated against 10 diseases, including measles, tetanus and polio. Parents in Italy, as in a number of other countries, face fines for not vaccinating their children.

There has been a huge spike in measles cases worldwide, including a number of outbreaks in Ireland. People who can’t be vaccinated for health reasons rely on herd immunity – the people around them being vaccinated to prevent the spread of diseases. 

One of the reasons behind parents not vaccinating their children is an erroneous claim which links the MMR vaccine to autism – this claim has been debunked by medical experts. 

Poll: Should children be banned from attending crèches and schools if they haven’t been vaccinated?


Órla Ryan
