Italy is making parents prove their children are vaccinated before they can go to creche

ITALY’S GOVERNMENT HAS reinstated a law banning children from attending creches and nursery schools if they had not received a series of jabs.

The law, adopted last year by the government that was booted out of power in March, made it compulsory for children in pre-school education to be vaccinated against 10 diseases, including measles, tetanus and polio.

The new administration — combining the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the nationalist League — had led the charge against the law.

In early August, the upper house Senate approved an amendment pushing back enforcement of compulsory vaccination for pre-schoolers to the 2019-20 school year, pending a complete revision of the law after the summer recess.

Earlier this week, M5S announced a new amendment in the lower house effectively reversing the earlier amendment.

Vittoria Baldino, the party lawmaker handling the legislation, however, added in a statement that a new law on vaccinations was needed to deal with the “dysfunction and chaos” created by the current requirements.

