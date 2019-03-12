This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Italy is making parents prove their children are vaccinated before they can go to creche

The law made it compulsory for children in pre-school education to be vaccinated against 10 diseases.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 10:45 PM
34 minutes ago 1,731 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4538459
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen

ITALY’S GOVERNMENT HAS reinstated a law banning children from attending creches and nursery schools if they had not received a series of jabs.

The law, adopted last year by the government that was booted out of power in March, made it compulsory for children in pre-school education to be vaccinated against 10 diseases, including measles, tetanus and polio.

The new administration — combining the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the nationalist League — had led the charge against the law.

In early August, the upper house Senate approved an amendment pushing back enforcement of compulsory vaccination for pre-schoolers to the 2019-20 school year, pending a complete revision of the law after the summer recess.

Earlier this week, M5S announced a new amendment in the lower house effectively reversing the earlier amendment.

Vittoria Baldino, the party lawmaker handling the legislation, however, added in a statement that a new law on vaccinations was needed to deal with the “dysfunction and chaos” created by the current requirements.

© AFP 2019

