National Children's Hospital developer confirms works will resume at the site from Monday

THE BUILDING CONTRACTOR for the National Children’s Hospital has said that it intends to resume work on the site from Monday.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheal Martin appealed to the contractor and those working on building the hospital to get back on site.

Work has not resumed since the Covid-19 lockdown was eased last month, leading to concerns that the stoppage may already have cost the taxpayer millions of euros.

Building contractor BAM claims earlier on Friday that delays will continue until a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available.

In a statement this evening, BAM confirmed work will now resume following “robust communication” with the board of the hospital.

It said: “BAM has confirmed to the Hospital Board that it intends to resume works on the site from Monday next.

“It does this in good faith following robust communication with the board and in the interest of completing the rest of the project as quickly and economically as possible.

“Work will recommence with the safety of all stakeholders as the top priority and with full implementation of the Government’s mandatory Covid-19 regualtions.”

Martin had said earlier that he was “annoyed” over the delays.

He said: “Work has commenced at construction sites right across the country. It is unacceptable in my view, what has happened here.

“I would say to people, get back out there on site and start building the children’s hospital because the children of this country need it.

“A lot of investment and effort has already gone into it. The only objective has ever been that the children of Ireland would have a world class health facility that could really genuinely cater for out children.

“I’m angry about this and I think they should get back out on the site. I’m not interested in excuses. I’m not interested in what people are saying and blaming. If they have the interests of the children of Ireland at heart they should get back on site and start building.

“That’s my message – I’m sick of claim and counter claim – get back on site and start working.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly echoed his comments, saying: “Please get back on site. At pretty much every building site across the country, contractors and builders are back on site.

“There are ongoing issues between boards and developers and there are processes to be resolved. The very clear message is get back on site – the children of Ireland need a new hospital.”