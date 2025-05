R&B SINGER CHRIS Brown has been arrested in Manchester over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The American musician, who is due to play in Dublin’s Marlay Park in June, was arrested at a hotel in the city in the early hours of this morning by detectives from London’s Metropolitan Police.

He is being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at a nightclub in Mayfair, central London, in February 2023.

The Sun said the 36-year-old flew into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“He has been taken into custody where he remains.

“The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.

“The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

Brown’s representatives have been contacted for comment