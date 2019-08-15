This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Officials apologise after alleged Christchurch mosque shooter's letter is posted online

A letter from the self-avowed white supremacist, addressed to a Russian man named Alan, was posted to the website 4Chan.

By AFP Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 3:35 PM
9 minutes ago 362 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4767505
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

OFFICIALS IN NEW Zealand have apologised after the alleged Christchurch mosque gunman was allowed to send a letter from prison espousing “hateful” views that a supporter then shared online.

Australian Brenton Tarrant is in a maximum-security jail in Auckland awaiting trial for the murder of 51 Muslim worshippers on 15 March in the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history.

Yet despite the government vowing to deny Tarrant a platform to disseminate hate speech, corrections officials revealed he had been allowed to send mail from his prison cell.

One of the letters from the self-avowed white supremacist, addressed to a Russian man named Alan, was posted to the website 4Chan.

Handwritten in block letters, the six-page note discusses a trip Tarrant made to Russia in 2015, his admiration for British fascist Oswald Mosley and his belief “there is a great conflict on the horizon”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has vowed never to mention Tarrant by name, was furious the letter had bypassed the correction department’s vetting system.

“Corrections themselves have acknowledged the failing here… this individual should not be able to share his hateful message from behind prison doors,” she told reporters.

Corrections Department chief executive Christine Stevenson said the letter should never have been sent.

“I would like to apologise for the distress that this has caused to those impacted by the tragic events of 15 March,” she said.

‘Fine balance’

Stevenson said Tarrant’s mail privileges had been suspended while screening processes were reviewed.

“It is a fine balance to uphold our lawful obligations and mitigate all potential risks posed by the prisoner,” she said.

“However, we are absolutely committed to ensuring that he has no opportunity to cause harm or distress, either directly or indirectly.”

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said that before the mail ban, Tarrant had sent nine letters while in custody: two to his mother and seven to “associates”, two of which were stopped by officials.

Davis said managing the 28-year-old was a challenge for the prison system.

“The thing is, we’ve never dealt with a prisoner like this before,” he told Radio New Zealand.

“I’ve asked whether our laws are actually fit for purpose. I’ve asked corrections for advice on where they think we need to make changes.”

Tarrant allegedly opened fire in the packed Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers on 15 March, and then travelled across town to continue the carnage in the suburban Linwood mosque, while livestreaming his actions on social media.

He is scheduled to stand trial in May next year on 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and engaging in a terrorist act.

His case came before the Christchurch High Court today for a brief hearing on procedural matters, although Tarrant was not required to appear via audio-visual link, as he has previously.

The case was adjourned until 3 October, when the court is expected to make a decision on whether to move the trial away from Christchurch.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie