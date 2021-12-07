PHOTOS: A selection of your Christmas trees

AS STORM BARRA passes over Ireland, many of us are waiting indoors.

To distract from the bad weather, we asked you to send in photos of your Christmas trees and lots of you obliged.

We can’t share them all here but thanks to everyone who got in touch.

Seasons Greetings one and all!

Pauline Drew sent us this lovely photo of her daughter Malia decorating their Christmas tree.

Source: Pauline Drew

Damien Kelly sent us this picture of his and Katrina Dillon ‘s tree in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Source: Damien Kelly

Michelle Duignan describes her tree as “chaotic, fun and interactive” and “loved by all” in the family. We hate to break it to you Michelle, but there are simply not enough ornaments on it.

Source: Michelle Duignan

Louise Foyle sent in this great photo entitled ‘Christmas Buzz in Dunmore East’.

Source: Louise Foyle

Catherine St George has dubbed hers the ‘Miggle tree’. We see what you did there, Catherine.

Source: Catherine St George

Everyone in Cora McCourt’s house is a “huge” Harry Potter fan, hence the inspiration for their tree!

Source: Cora McCourt

Rinke de Fouw’s theme is “less is more”.

Source: Rinke de Fouw

John Noud shared this photo of his tree in Martinstown, The Curragh, Co Kildare.

Source: John Noud

Tearna Reynolds sent in this photo of her pretty tree.

Source: Tearna Reynolds

And finally, Tara Wilson included an inspirational message with her photo.

Source: Tara Wilson

“Here is my Christmas Tree I put up at the weekend. It’s decorated with nine marathon medals (three of which I completed in October, Belfast, London & Dublin) countless 3/4 and half marathon medals with a few 10kms thrown in for the craic. That voice inside your head telling you you can’t is a LIAR.

“I needed cheering up at the weekend, with all the new restrictions coming in and another Christmas isolating to protect vulnerable family members. I needed a reminder of what I achieved during lockdown and alone.

“If I do say so myself, it’s a very beautiful, uplifting Christmas Tree. We find strength and resilience in the strangest of places. I found it on the roads, trails and mountains during a pandemic. Happy Christmas.”