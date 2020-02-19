Gardaí and family 'concerned for wellbeing' of man missing from Cork

GARDAÍ IN TOGHER are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Cian O’Sullivan.

The 37-year-old was last seen in the Douglas area of Co Cork yesterday.

Cian is described as being 5’9″ inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

“Gardaí and Cian’s family are concerned for his wellbeing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

