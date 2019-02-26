Revenue seizes cigarettes and tobacco worth €20,000 at Dublin Airport

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 29,400 cigarettes and 3 kgs of tobacco at Dublin Airport.

Revenue said that its officers made the seizure during routine operations yesterday morning. Officers stopped and searched a passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi.

The tobacco products had brand names like Chesterfield, Pall Mall, Marlboro Gold and Amber Leaf, and had a retail value of €20,000, which according to Revenue represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of €14,000.

The passenger, a 34-year-old Lithuanian man, was arrested at the scene.

The man appeared before Judge Dermot Simms in the Dublin Metropolitan District Court on the same day, where he was remanded in custody to Cloverhill until this Friday.

“The majority of people pay the right amount of tax and duty. These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy,” Revenue said in a statement.