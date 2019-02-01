This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
3.7 tonnes of meat seized at Dublin Port

The meat was seized because it could have had an impact on public and animal health.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 1 Feb 2019, 1:44 PM
meat-1 Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized more than 12,200 cigarettes and over 2,200 litres of alcohol at Dublin Port.

The goods have a retail value of €24,800, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €14,460.

The majority of the contraband was uncovered on Tuesday when officers searched a foreign-registered truck that had arrived in Dublin from Holyhead, having begun its journey in Romania.

As well as the cigarettes and alcohol 3.7 tonnes of various meat products were also seized as they did not comply with EU food safety rules and could have had an impact on public and animal health.

booze-1 Source: Revenue

It was a joint operation between Revenue’s Customs Service and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Revenue officers.

Separately, Revenue officers seized 1,235 litres of beer, 14 litres of spirits, 80 litres of wine and 600 smuggled cigarettes, branded ‘Chesterfield’ and ‘Winston’, during routine operations on Monday and Tuesday.

The goods had a retail value of €5,700 and a represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of €3,000.

The goods were discovered when officers conducted examinations of six vehicles that had arrived in Dublin Port from Poland, Lithuania and France.

booze-2 Source: Revenue

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol and tobacco products in the shadow economy.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, are being urged to contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

