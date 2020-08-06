Poll: Have you been to a cinema since they re-opened?

CINEMAS IN IRELAND were permitted to re-open under Phase Three of re-opening the country on 29 June.

Dublin Airport said yesterday that last month was the dullest July in 34 years according to its Met Éireann station there so the weather certainly suited the cinema.

In recent weeks, some cinema chains across the country have begun to re-open their doors and – with many of the top film studios delaying the release of their latest blockbusters – many have been screening some classic movies to entice the audiences in.

And, as in many other situations, capacity in cinemas is now reduced due to the need for social distancing.

So, today we’re asking you: Have you been to a cinema since they re-opened?

