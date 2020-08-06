This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 August, 2020
Poll: Have you been to a cinema since they re-opened?

Cinemas were permitted to re-open in late June, and many have done so with reduced capacity.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 8:22 AM
41 minutes ago 8,340 Views 7 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Nejron Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Nejron Photo

CINEMAS IN IRELAND were permitted to re-open under Phase Three of re-opening the country on 29 June.

Dublin Airport said yesterday that last month was the dullest July in 34 years according to its Met Éireann station there so the weather certainly suited the cinema.

In recent weeks, some cinema chains across the country have begun to re-open their doors and – with many of the top film studios delaying the release of their latest blockbusters – many have been screening some classic movies to entice the audiences in.

And, as in many other situations, capacity in cinemas is now reduced due to the need for social distancing.

So, today we’re asking you: Have you been to a cinema since they re-opened?


Poll Results:

No (622)
I wouldn't usually go to the cinema anyway (90)
Yes (47)
No cinema near me has re-opened (44)




About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

