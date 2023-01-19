Civil servants warn Donohoe of 'reform fatigue' within public sector due to Covid and Brexit

CIVIL SERVANTS FROM the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform have warned about the potential for “reform fatigue” within the public sector following years of responding to crisis’.

In a ministerial briefing document for newly appointed Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, civil servants at the Department have warned the Minister about several challenges facing the public sector in the years ahead.

This includes what is described as “reform fatigue” within the public sector, with civil servants raising the impact of rolling crises.

“Potential for ‘reform fatigue’ across the Public Service after 10+ years of reform and transformation particularly in the context of several crisis (Covid-19, Ukraine, Brexit, Climate),” reads the briefing document.

The warnings themselves were issued by the Public Service Transformation Division of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, which is responsible for implementing the Government’s programme of public service reforms.

Advertisement

The briefing says that one of the key aims of the Department in the years ahead will be delivering services to the public through digital channels.

“In some areas this will represent a significant change in service delivery and it will be necessary to support the public service workforce through this transition,” the report adds.

The briefing document adds that there are high “service and policy expectations” by the public following the Covid-19 pandemic, where significant changes to policies and processes were made over very short timeframes.

This includes the changes to the social welfare system, which was changed to allow for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to be claimed online rather than through local post offices.

Alongside concerns of reform fatigue, Donohoe was also informed of the need to address the “perceived gap” between the public service’s ability to respond to a crisis and its ability to run the country on a day to day basis.

“Addressing the perceived gap between the Public Service’s ability to respond effectively in a crisis (Covid-19 / Brexit) and the Public Service’s ability to meet day to day challenges,” a section of the briefing reads.

The Department adds that getting support from politicians and unions “for ambitious change will be challenging”.