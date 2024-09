CLAIRE HANNA IS set to be the next leader of the SDLP in Northern Ireland after being the only candidate to receive enough nominations from the party’s constituency branches.

The Belfast South Down MP declared her intention to seek the leadership of the party last week, saying that people are “losing faith that Stormont and politics more generally will deliver for them”.

She made the announcement following the resignation of Colum Eastwood as leader.

Eastwood said he had “absolutely no doubt in my mind that Claire Hanna has what it takes to be the leader of the SDLP”.

“She would be far and away the best option for the members,” he added.

When announcing her candidacy, Hanna said people in Northern Ireland are faced with failing public services and “a politics driven by division, dysfunction and pettiness”, while noting that the SDLP had faced challenges.

She said the party must have “the humility to recognise that we have to work harder to resonate with people and earn future electoral success”.

“We have to listen more, organise better, and offer a fresh, compelling message of optimism and clarity of purpose.”

In a statement today, the party said: “The SDLP Management Committee met this afternoon and determined that Claire Hanna will now proceed for ratification by party members as the next Leader of the SDLP at the Party Conference on 5 October 2024.”

Candidates must receive the nomination of at least six branches or recognised groups of the party and Hanna received the nomination of every one.