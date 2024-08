CLARE COUNTY COUNCIL has stalled plans by Clare GAA to expand and redevelop the county’s GAA Centre of Excellence due to concerns over the EU-protected lesser horseshoe bat.

The Council told Clare GAA that it must satisfactorily demonstrate that the expansion proposal would not have a significant adverse impact on the status of the nearby Newgrove House Special Area of Conservation (SAC), due to the presence of the bat.

In a letter seeking revised plans, the Council said that the proposed development site is located within the identified foraging site associated with Newgrove. They said that elements of the developement, namely the clearance of scrub to facilitate new pitch construction and the development of 18 25-metre high floodlights on the site could have significant impacts.

As a result, the Council said that it required an ecological assessment of the site be carried out, with comprehensive bat surveys to inform the overall design of the proposal and any mitigation measures if deemed necessary.

It also requested a lighting plan, which should include specialist light bulbs aimed at minimising any impact on the local bat population.

No objections have been lodged against the upgrade plans and the aplication will become “live” once the requested information has been lodged.

The lesser horseshoe bat is one of the world’s smallest bats, weighing only five to nine grams, with a wingspan of 194-254mm and a body length of 35-45mm. It is afforded legal protection by way of the EU Habitats Directive.

In June, in a bid to unearth the next Tony Kelly or Shane O’Donnell, Clare GAA lodged plans for a large extension to its Centre of Excellence at Caherloghan, near the village of Tulla in east Clare.

The long-awaited upgrade for the county’s elite hurlers and footballers at all age grades included two new full length playing pitches, the construction of a new all-weather synthetic playing pitch served by six 25-metre high floodlights and the construction of a new hurling ‘ball-wall’.

The plans also included the installation of twelve 25-metre high floodlights serving the existing Pitch 3 and 4, and the construction of a new covered spectator stand serving Pitch 3.

The proposal also included the construction of a two storey extension to the existing Clare GAA Centre of Excellence building accommodating additional player welfare facilities including new dressing roms, a gymnasium, dining and administrative areas.