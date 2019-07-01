This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cliff Richard launches campaign calling for anonymity for sexual offence suspects

Police raided Richard’s home in 2014 during an investigation into a sexual assault claim.

By Adam Daly Monday 1 Jul 2019, 1:28 PM
25 minutes ago 2,915 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4704842
Cliff Richard speaking at the launch of the campaign in London.
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images
Cliff Richard speaking at the launch of the campaign in London.
Cliff Richard speaking at the launch of the campaign in London.
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

POP STAR CLIFF Richard has joined a group of campaigners calling for a change in the law which would give anonymity to those who are accused of sexual offences until they are charged.

Richard’s support for Falsely Accused Individuals for Reform (FAIR) comes after a false allegation against him led to the BBC broadcasting a police raid on his home in August 2014. He was never arrested or charged. 

FAIR is now calling for a “re-balancing of the legal system” in the UK. 

Richard took legal action last year against the BBC over its coverage of the South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Berkshire following a child sex assault allegation.

The UK High Court awarded him £210,000 (€235,000) damages to be paid by both the BBC and the South Yorkshire Police.

Richard said being falsely accused and having it exposed in the media was “the worst thing that has happened to me in my entire life”.

“Even though untrue, the stigma is almost impossible to eradicate. Hence the importance of FAIR’s campaign to change the law to provide for anonymity before charge in sexual allegations and hence my continued work with FAIR in the future. 

“Had this proposed change in the law been enacted when the police decided to raid my apartment following the allegations of a fantasist, the BBC would not have been able to film this event, name me, (even though the South Yorkshire Police had decided not to) and so plunge my life and those close to me into fear and misery,” Richard said.

The petition has amassed over 6,000 signatures since going live. 

If it reaches 10,000 signatures, it will get a government response. At 100,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in Parliament. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie