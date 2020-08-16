This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí investigate after child 'licked on the face' by elderly man in Cork

The man was not known to the child or their mother.

By Olivia Kelleher Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 6:16 PM
29 minutes ago 9,826 Views No Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating an incident where an elderly man approached a child on a street in Clonakilty and allegedly bent down to lick their face.

The mother of the child raised the alarm after the incident occurred on the main street of the town on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí arrived at the scene where the mother of the child told them she was approached by an elderly man who was nicely dressed. The man was not known to her.

The mother thought the man wanted to say hello to her child. However, he is alleged to have bent down and licked the child’s face.

Gardaí spoke to a number of people who were on the street at the time. They also accessed CCTV footage from business security cameras.

A file on the incident is set to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Olivia Kelleher

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie