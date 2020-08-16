Gardaí investigate after child 'licked on the face' by elderly man in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating an incident where an elderly man approached a child on a street in Clonakilty and allegedly bent down to lick their face.

The mother of the child raised the alarm after the incident occurred on the main street of the town on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí arrived at the scene where the mother of the child told them she was approached by an elderly man who was nicely dressed. The man was not known to her.

The mother thought the man wanted to say hello to her child. However, he is alleged to have bent down and licked the child’s face.

Gardaí spoke to a number of people who were on the street at the time. They also accessed CCTV footage from business security cameras.

A file on the incident is set to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).