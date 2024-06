GARDA HAVE ARRESTED one man during the course of a public order incident during an ongoing anti-migrant protest at the entrance of a site where modular housing for Ukrainians is being built in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Separately, the tyres of a garda car were slashed today, also at the entrance of the construction site where the protest is being held.

The man in his 20s is currently being detained under the Criminal Justice Act (section four) at a garda station in Tipperary.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

Advertisement

A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána respects the right for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights; this right does not extend to breaches of Criminal Law, the interference with the rights of other citizens to carry out their daily activities, or to attack members of An Garda Síochána.”

“Any Garda activity in relation to evolving events involves a graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety, with enforcement as a last resort,” they added.

There have been incidents of criminal damage at the site on the Heywood Road and attacks on security guards in the past.

On 21 May, gardaí launched an investigation after damage was done “by fire” to the site overnight.

The site is owned by the HSE, and it is the subject of plans by the Department of Integration and the OPW to install 82 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees.