AROUND TWENTY COUNTRIES have held talks with the UK about being part of a potential “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine during a ceasefire, according to a British official.

The meeting comprised of “largely European and Commonwealth partners” and took place yesterday, the official added, refusing to specify which nations took part.

He said discussions about how countries might contribute were still in the “early stages”.

“Of course, we welcome the increased engagement we are receiving from these European and Commonwealth partners,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Britain’s Keir Starmer and France’s Emmanuel Macron have been leading efforts to form a group of countries prepared to help enforce a ceasefire in the event of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

The pair have said they are ready to deploy troops to ensure that a ceasefire is preserved, with the US providing security backup as a ‘backstop’ plan.

Asked about the prospective ‘coalition of the willing’ as he arrived at today’s emergency emergency EU summit, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had told Keir Starmer when they met in Liverpool last night that Ireland was “willing to do whatever we possibly can to help”.

He reiterated that Ireland would consider being part of a peacekeeping mission that involved monitoring duties but would not be part of “a deterrent force, which is more longer term”.

He added: “We don’t have that military capability, and it would be of a different order.”

Martin cited the Defence Forces’ decades of experience forming peacekeeping missions around the world, particularly in Lebanon. Over 30,000 Irish troops have been deployed to the Middle Eastern country under the United Nations’ Unifil mandate since 1978.

‘ReArm Europe’

Asked about EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s multi-billon euro plan to supercharge the EU’s defence capabilities, billed as ‘ReArm Europe’, Martin indicated that many of the measures would be of interest to states in Eastern Europe in particular.

The defence plan is on the agenda at today’s gathering of the 27 heads of government at the European Council summit.

€150 billion of loans for defence investment would be made available under the plan, and members would also be able to repurpose so-called ‘cohesion’ funds – intended for the development of poorer European countries – for defence purposes.

Ireland, Martin said, doesn’t avail of much cohesion funding at the moment.

“This really primarily will help other member states across Europe who will need that flexibility in their fiscal frameworks and will need these mechanisms to increase their spending on defence, and particularly some countries who feel very vulnerable at the moment in terms of the Russian threat.”

Martin joined his EU colleagues at the Brussels meeting this afternoon, after attending events with Starmer as part of Ireland-UK summit meetings this morning and last night.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with von der Leyen, Macron and other European leaders around the sidelines of the summit earlier.

The Ukrainian President thanked the EU’s leaders for their show of support at the summit. “We are very thankful that we are not alone – and these are not just words, we feel it,” Zelenskyy told reporters.

He described von der Leyen’s defence plan for Europe as a “great decison”.

Starmer, who is trying to act as a bridge between Europe and the United States, told Sky News today that he’s working to “get the US, Ukraine and European allies onto the same page”.