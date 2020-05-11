Man (20s) arrested and charged after gardaí seized €33k worth of cocaine

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man in his 20s following a search operation in Dundalk, Louth, yesterday.
Officers said they stopped and searched a man in his 20s in the Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk.
During the course of the search, gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000. The man in his 20s was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
A garda spokesman said that during a number of follow-up searches related to this incident, officers seized a further quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,500.
The man in his 20s has since been charged.
