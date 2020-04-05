This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 5 April, 2020
Three arrested after cocaine worth €140,000 seized in Dublin

The seizure was made on the N81 last night.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 1:04 PM
8 hours ago 20,275 Views 18 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Dublin after gardaí seized 2 kilograms of cocaine on the N81 last night.

The seizure was made during a surveillance operation at around 7pm in Tallaght yesterday evening, when two vehicles were stopped on the N81.

Both vehicles were searched, and gardaí discovered packages containing cocaine with an estimated potential street value of €140,000.

The three individuals, two men in their 20s and 30s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a breach of the provisions of section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

They are currently being detained at Rathfarnham and Tallaght garda stations.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

