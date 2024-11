TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after cocaine worth €2.6 million and €66,000 in cash was seized during a search in Dublin yesterday.

Shortly after 8.30pm yesterday, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Swords area of North County Dublin, and also conducted a search of a residential premises in Shankill, Co. Dublin.

This operation was the result of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation TARA, which aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.

During the course of this operation, 38 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street sale value of €2.6 million, €66,000 in cash, a cocaine press, money counters and other drug distribution paraphernalia were seized.

Advertisement

A man (28) and a woman (22) were arrested on suspicion of facilitating and enhancing drug distribution activities for an organised crime group.

They are currently detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin region and can be held for up to seven days.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis of Organised and Serious Crime described the operation as “another significant seizure of cocaine”.

She said gardaí believe it was “destined for the Christmas social scene in particular”.

“Think before you use this coming holiday season, as consumption fuels supply and demand in this harmful illicit industry,” said Willis, who added that “we all have a part to play”.

A garda spokesperson meanwhile said investigations are ongoing.