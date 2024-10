A COLLISION INVOLVING a car and a bus load of children in Co Limerick, in which a woman was seriously injured yesterday, has been referred to the office of the Garda Ombudsman Commission.

A Garda spokesman said: “A referral has been made under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) in relation to this incident.”

The spokeswoman said Gardaí “cannot make any further comment” and said further enquiries “should be directed to GSOC”.

GSOC is responsible for conducting investigations in circumstances where it appears that the conduct of a garda may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person, so that the public can be confident that there is independence in the investigation of such circumstances.

Gardaí have not disclosed the reason why they have made a referral to GSOC about the collision in question.

The collision occurred shortly before 3pm, near the village of Ballylanders.

The injured woman was airlifted by the HSE’s national air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she was being treated for a serious head injury.

It’s understood four other people suffered minor injuries and shock.

According to sources there were 23 children on board the bus.

The R513 was closed to allow a Garda Forensic Collision Investigator conduct a technical examination at the scene.

A major emergency plan swung into operation ant the scene involving Gardaí and the National Ambulance Service, fire fighters from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, and north Cork.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter (115) was also tasked to the scene but stood down a short time later.

A garda spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a car and a bus on the R513 at Ballylanders, County Limerick.”

“One of the car’s occupants, an adult female, has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.”

“All bus occupants were medically assessed at the scene and none require immediate hospital treatment.“

The Garda spokesperson said that “no additional information” was available and that “a full report from the scene is awaited”.

A GSOC spokesman confirmed it had received the referral from Gardaí “relating to a road traffic collision at the Ballylanders, Co. Limerick on the afternoon of Saturday 26 October 2024”.

“The referral was made by a Garda Superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005,” said the GSOC spokesman.

“The matter is now under examination by GSOC further to section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. As such, no further comment will be made at this time.”

Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.