Wednesday 14 October 2020
Talks ongoing about holding large sporting events and concerts under Level 1 and 2

Minister Catherine Martin says she hopes some smaller live performances will take place before Christmas.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 7:00 PM
Guidance is being worked on for larger venues and the numbers they can hold safely.
Image: PA

WORK IS ONGOING between government and some of the major sporting organisations about holding large sporting events under Level 1 and 2. 

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said her department is also engaging with larger venues about live events and performances.

Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport Jack Chambers said today that talks are underway to allow international sporting events in Ireland’s large stadiums, that would be comparative to what is being held in other European countries.

International football matches have been held in some countries recently allowing for 8,000 spectators to attend.

Chambers said any such events would have to be held in line with managing and mitigating risk, and only if the country goes back to Level 1 or 2. 

Under Level 2 restrictions, matches and events of up to 100 patrons/spectators are allowed outdoors and 50 patrons/spectators indoors. Up to 200 for outdoor stadia or other outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

For large purpose built event facilities, such as stadia, auditoriums, conferencing/event centres, specific guidance can be developed by the department and the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for events such as large national and international sporting events.

Similar for cultural, entertainment and live performances, very large purpose built event facilities such as the Three Arena, can also work with the government to take into account the size and different conditions for larger events.

Chambers said he would obviously like to see some of bigger stadiums be able to hold increased numbers. 

Martin said she will listen to those in the industry, stating that she wants to see people back performing again. “We really miss it as a nation,” she said.

When asked if there would be live events by the end of the year, Martin said that was up to the “changing face of Covid” but that hopefully if people adhere to guidelines we can move to Level Two and allow venues to start planning. She said she hoped that with the €50 million announced yesterday for live events, that live performances can take place before Christmas.

