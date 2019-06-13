This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 June, 2019
Can anyone stop Boris? We'll get a good idea today when the Tories start voting

The first leadership ballot begins at 10am.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 8:41 AM
52 minutes ago 2,288 Views 7 Comments
Boris Johnson during the launch of his leadership campaign.
Image: PA Images
Boris Johnson during the launch of his leadership campaign.
Boris Johnson during the launch of his leadership campaign.
Image: PA Images

THE FIELD IN the Conservative leadership race is likely to be significantly narrowed today as 313 MPs cast their first ballots of the contest.

Ten names are on today’s ballot and candidates who do not receive 16 votes from their fellow MPs will not move on to the second round next Tuesday.

In the second vote, candidates who do not receive the support of 33 MPs will be eliminated.

Further votes will be held until only two candidates are left, who will then be put before the party’s wider membership.

The MPs will vote in a secret ballot but most have already publicly declared who they are supporting, with Boris Johnson the clear leader.

Judging by the numbers of publicly declared supporters, at least five of the 10 candidates are at risk of being eliminated after the first round of voting.

Voting is due to take place between 10am-12pm today and a result is expected at around 1pm.

Johnson’s clear lead among MPs and a similarly wide lead in polling of Conservative members has put the controversial former foreign secretary in prime position to lead his party.

Launching his campaign yesterday, Johnson said he didn’t want a no-deal Brexit but that the best way of avoiding it is to prepare for that eventuality.

Asked about some of his more controversial statements, such as a comparison of Muslim women to post-boxes, Johnson apologised if he caused offence but pledged to “continue to speak as directly I can”.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

