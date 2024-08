A 27-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged after one man and two police officers were assaulted in Tyrone on Friday.

“He was charged with assault, two counts of assault on police and resisting police,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The accused man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on 30 August.

Police officers had responded to a report of an assault on a male in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown.

