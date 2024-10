THE MINISTER OF Enterprise, Trade and Employment has said he is seeking “urgent Government approval” to reopen the Emergency Business Flooding Scheme for businesses impacted by flooding in Bantry, West Cork.

Minister Peter Burke said he is “closely monitoring the reports of significant flooding in Bantry and acknowledge the distress and the impact it is having on traders and small businesses”.

Cork was under a Status Orange alert for rain yesterday.

Cork County Council had prepared crews to inspect high-risk areas but said yesterday that there had been a “specific focus on the Bantry area throughout the day”.

The Council also said yesterday that up to 50mm of rain had been recorded in some locations over a 12-hour period.

Burke said his Department is “liaising with Cork County Council, and I would like to reassure business owners that Government will stand ready to provide support”.

He added: “We have previously provided this support through the Emergency Business Flooding Schemes for Small Businesses where businesses, through no fault of their own, have been impacted by flooding events and could not get access to insurance cover.

“In this event, I will be working across government to reopen this scheme and provide assistance to our much-valued local businesses at this difficult time.”

Advertisement

Independent Ireland Councillor Danny Collins said yesterday was a “hard day again for businesses and residents in Bantry and surrounding areas”.

“I do hope and pray we have seen the worst of it and it has passed,” he added.

While he thanked staff at Cork County Council and the Bantry Fire Service and the “many volunteers who rolled up their sleeves,” he also said that the Office of Public Works “need to expedite the flood relief and culvert works as soon as possible as this has gone on for far too long now”.

Elsewhere, Catherine Wharton of Wharton’s Fish and Chips in Bantry, told RTÉ that “one business had water coming up from beneath the floor”.

“A lot of businesses are losing out today because of this – businesses are being destroyed, people are angry and at a loss,” said Wharton.

She added: “The fire brigade has been incredible though; they have saved a number of businesses today, so there’s always the good with the bad.

“TDs in pointy-toed shoes show up, but nothing is being done – it’s always just paperwork, paperwork, paperwork.”

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Laura Harmon has said the Government “must extend the assistance being offered to west Cork to those impacted in Cork city”.

She said many drains simply have become “overwhelmed in no fault to homes and businesses”.

“It’s vital that there is communication with residents by the Glasheen River also who were heavily impacted by floods in October 2023,” Harmon added.