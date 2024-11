A MAN IN his fifties has died after he was stung by a swarm of wasps while gardening at his home in Cork.

The man was cutting a hedge at his property in the county earlier this week when he accidentally disturbed a wasp nest. He sustained multiple stings. He made his way in to his home where he collapsed.

The emergency services were called. However, when the ambulance arrived paramedics found that the man was no longer conscious. He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital.

A full postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital.

The local coroner has been informed and an inquest will be held in due course. It is understood that the man suffered an anaphylactic shock having had a serious reaction to the stings.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.